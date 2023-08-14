India emphasises early disengagement in remaining friction points in military talks with China1 min read 14 Aug 2023, 10:46 PM IST
In a recent series of high-level military discussions with China, India has emphasised the need for prompt and early disengagement of troops in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh., people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
