Mint Explainer: Electric tractor probe puts India-China business ties to the test

Ayaan Kartik
3 min read6 Jul 2026, 04:47 PM IST
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Indian companies such as Sonalika Tractor and Montra are among those with electric tractor capabilities but are yet to scale their sales.
Summary
Any adverse findings and subsequent action could turn back the clock on India-China business relations.

India has launched an investigation into the alleged dumping of electric tractors from China. Mint explains why the probe matters—and why the issue may extend beyond electric tractors.

Why has the Centre launched the probe?

The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the commerce ministry announced the probe in a 30 June notification following a request from IPLTech Electric Pvt. Ltd (Montra Electric), the clean mobility arm of the Murugappa Group.

The company has claimed that Chinese electric tractors—being used for logistics and goods transportation operations—are hindering the development of these models domestically.

The probe will examine semi- and fully knocked-down tractor units assembled here, as well as fully imported tractors.

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Why is the timing significant?

The investigation comes as India-China business relations are seeing a revival, with New Delhi gradually allowing investments to flow in from the neighbouring country.

New Delhi has relaxed Press Note 3 norms, introduced in 2020 to tighten scrutiny of foreign direct investment from neighbouring countries sharing land borders with India. Bloomberg reported in June that the country is set to approve a $370 million investment from a company backed by China's Geely Auto (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd).

Any adverse findings and subsequent action could turn the clock back on India-China business relations.

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Can the problem be wider than electric tractors?

Electric tractors are not the only products being imported widely from China. Other products, such as slow-speed electric two-wheelers, are also seeing a surge in imports. Mint reported in May that China has flooded the slow-speed electric scooter market, with imports exceeding 1 million units in 2025-26.

With China holding a lead in electric vehicle technology, it can offer cheaper alternatives. Nevertheless, the probe remains limited for now to electric tractors.

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What does the probe mean for the domestic industry?

Any subsequent action to halt imports can boost the prospects of domestic tractor makers. Companies such as Sonalika Tractor, Montra and AutoNxt are among those with electric tractor capabilities but have not yet managed to scale their sales.

Vahan data showed that in a market of nearly a million tractors, India has sold only about 35 electric tractors. “... dumped imports of the subject goods from the subject country are causing material injury to the domestic industry and have requested the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject country,” noted Montra in its request.

The government has previously stated that it wants to reduce the number of diesel-guzzling tractors and increase the sales of electric tractors in the country.

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How does China continue to shape India's EV policy?

From EV batteries and rare earths to motors, cheap scooters, and now tractors, China has a stronghold in the Indian EV sector. India's efforts to localize key technologies are also dependent on China, with companies relying on Chinese partnerships to develop their in-house technologies.

With a lead in almost all key technologies, Chinese players can offer their products at much lower prices, making them an attractive option, especially in rural and semi-urban markets where price sensitivity is high.

The latest investigation highlights that while the Centre is open to allowing some investments from Beijing, it remains wary of its neighbour as its exports threaten India's localization push for automakers.

About the Author

Ayaan Kartik

Ayaan Kartik is a Delhi-based journalist tracking the ever-growing world of automobiles and their components. With an experience of five years ranging from short-form news at Inshorts to longform journalism at Outlook Business magazine, he has dabbled into different storytelling formats. At Mint, he tries to regularly mix story styles, from longforms to crisp news stories. He has completed his graduation from Delhi University where he developed a liking for reading and writing about the world we live in today. Apart from automobiles, Ayaan likes to read up on geopolitics which has increasingly affected various sectors of the economy. Of all the promises journalism holds, he likes the fact that it allows a person to simply explain to readers about what is happening in the world. And what better sector than automobiles, which everyone since growing up has seen and felt connected to. Whether it is China's increasing grip on automobiles to growing affection for EVs in the country, Ayaan likes to connect his love for geopolitics and data to his stories as readers become more demanding on the types of stories they want.

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