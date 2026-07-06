Mint Explainer: Electric tractor probe puts India-China business ties to the test

NEW DELHI : India has launched an investigation into the alleged dumping of electric tractors from China. Mint explains why the probe matters—and why the issue may extend beyond electric tractors.
NEW DELHI : India has launched an investigation into the alleged dumping of electric tractors from China. Mint explains why the probe matters—and why the issue may extend beyond electric tractors.
Why has the Centre launched the probe?
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the commerce ministry announced the probe in a 30 June notification following a request from IPLTech Electric Pvt. Ltd (Montra Electric), the clean mobility arm of the Murugappa Group.
Why has the Centre launched the probe?
The Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) under the commerce ministry announced the probe in a 30 June notification following a request from IPLTech Electric Pvt. Ltd (Montra Electric), the clean mobility arm of the Murugappa Group.
The company has claimed that Chinese electric tractors—being used for logistics and goods transportation operations—are hindering the development of these models domestically.
The probe will examine semi- and fully knocked-down tractor units assembled here, as well as fully imported tractors.
Why is the timing significant?
The investigation comes as India-China business relations are seeing a revival, with New Delhi gradually allowing investments to flow in from the neighbouring country.
New Delhi has relaxed Press Note 3 norms, introduced in 2020 to tighten scrutiny of foreign direct investment from neighbouring countries sharing land borders with India. Bloomberg reported in June that the country is set to approve a $370 million investment from a company backed by China's Geely Auto (Zhejiang Geely Holding Group Co. Ltd).
Any adverse findings and subsequent action could turn the clock back on India-China business relations.
Can the problem be wider than electric tractors?
Electric tractors are not the only products being imported widely from China. Other products, such as slow-speed electric two-wheelers, are also seeing a surge in imports. Mint reported in May that China has flooded the slow-speed electric scooter market, with imports exceeding 1 million units in 2025-26.
With China holding a lead in electric vehicle technology, it can offer cheaper alternatives. Nevertheless, the probe remains limited for now to electric tractors.
What does the probe mean for the domestic industry?
Any subsequent action to halt imports can boost the prospects of domestic tractor makers. Companies such as Sonalika Tractor, Montra and AutoNxt are among those with electric tractor capabilities but have not yet managed to scale their sales.
Vahan data showed that in a market of nearly a million tractors, India has sold only about 35 electric tractors. “... dumped imports of the subject goods from the subject country are causing material injury to the domestic industry and have requested the imposition of anti-dumping duty on imports of the subject goods from the subject country,” noted Montra in its request.
The government has previously stated that it wants to reduce the number of diesel-guzzling tractors and increase the sales of electric tractors in the country.
How does China continue to shape India's EV policy?
From EV batteries and rare earths to motors, cheap scooters, and now tractors, China has a stronghold in the Indian EV sector. India's efforts to localize key technologies are also dependent on China, with companies relying on Chinese partnerships to develop their in-house technologies.
With a lead in almost all key technologies, Chinese players can offer their products at much lower prices, making them an attractive option, especially in rural and semi-urban markets where price sensitivity is high.
The latest investigation highlights that while the Centre is open to allowing some investments from Beijing, it remains wary of its neighbour as its exports threaten India's localization push for automakers.