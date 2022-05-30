India has tightened scrutiny of China-based firms since 2020, when the two nations saw the deadliest fighting in decades at their disputed Himalayan border. Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has banned more than 200 mobile applications from Chinese providers, including shopping services from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., the TikTok short video hit from ByteDance Ltd. and apps used on Xiaomi’s phones. This month the country’s anti-money-laundering agency took control of the bank accounts of Xiaomi Technology India for allegedly breaching foreign-exchange laws, a decision that was put on hold following a court order.