India produces 1,681 locos in FY25, more than US, Europe

India has emerged as a global leader in railway locomotive manufacturing, achieving a record production of 1,681 locomotives in the fiscal year 2024-25, the ministry of railways said in a statement.

This milestone surpasses the total locomotive production of regions such as the US, Europe, South America, Africa, and Australia, reaffirming India’s growing dominance in the global railway sector, the statement added.

Also Read: Indian railways wants to ride the gravy train. But there’s a catch Indian Railways' locomotive manufacturing units have achieved the milestone by producing 1,681 locomotives in various categories during 2024-25. This marks an increase of 209 locomotives, or 19%, compared to 1,472 locomotives produced in 2023-24.

This record-breaking production is the highest ever for locomotive manufacturing in the country, reflecting the significant achievements of all units in enhancing railway infrastructure and capacity.

The continuous rise in locomotive production is a direct result of strategic decisions taken to strengthen the "Make in India" initiative, the statement said.

Also Read: In 10 charts: Budget 2025 report card on railways, roads, education and health Between 2004 and 2014, India produced a total of 4,695 locomotives, with a national annual average of 470. In contrast, from 2014 to 2024, locomotive manufacturing witnessed a significant surge, with 9,168 locomotives produced, raising the annual average to approximately 917, the statement said.

Of the total loco production in 2024-25, Chittaranjan Locomotive Works manufactured 700 locomotives, Banaras Locomotive Works produced 477, Patiala Locomotive Works contributed 304 locomotives, and Madhepura and Marhowrah units manufactured 100 locomotives each.