India promises help on coronavirus to four African nations

Indian foreign minister S Jaishankar on Saturday promised Indian help and medical assistance to his counterparts from four African countries — Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali — to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic that has sickened more than 2.6 million people worldwide and claimed almost 200,000 lives.

“An Africa-focus working day. Useful conversations with Foreign Ministers of Burkina Faso, Comoros, Uganda and Mali.

Historical solidarity on display in the midst of contemporary challenges," Jaishankar said in one of a series of Twitter posts.

“Health security and solar energy discussed with FM @T_Drame of #Mali. Our medical supplies will be reaching there shortly.

Underlines India’s growing cooperation with the Sahel" Jaishankar said in another post referring to a region of the African continent lying immediately south of the Sahara desert — stretching from Senegal on the Atlantic coast of the continent to Sudan and Eritrea on the Red Sea coast in the east.

“Followed up on PM @narendramodi’s talk with President Museveni by talking with FM Sam Kutesa of #Uganda. Confirmed the impending shipment of medicine supplies and health equipment to combat #coronavirus. India and Uganda will address this global challenge cooperatively," Jaishankar said in a third post.

“A SAGAR friendship reaffirmed. Wonderful talking to FM Mohamed El Amine Souef of #Comoros. Our health cooperation and development partnership will surely grow further," he said in a fourth post referring to Prime minister Modi’s Security and Growth For All in the Region philosophy outlined during his first term in office envisaging cooperation with all countries in the Indian Ocean region.

In recent years, India has accelerated its diplomatic engagement with the African continent where strategic rival China has made huge inroads with major investments and infrastructure projects besides loans on easy terms. Of the 50 countries that New Delhi had recently identified for the supply of hydroxychloroquine, seen by some as useful in treating covid-19 cases, almost 20 were from Africa.

In 2018, India announced it would open 18 new missions in Africa. This year, India is expected to hold its flagship India-Africa summit, five years after the last such event was hosted in New Delhi with delegations from all 54 African nations in attendance.

