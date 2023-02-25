India proposes joint paper by IMF, FSB on cryptos in G20 meet
The discussion seminars on the sidelines of other G20 meeting are further expected to build informed debate within the G20 meetings and lead to formulation of a coordinated and comprehensive policy approach
New Delhi: With a view to inform policymakers on the broader macroeconomic and financial stability implications of crypto assets, India has proposed a joint technical paper by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and Financial Stability Board (FSB) covering macroeconomic and regulatory perspectives around the rapidly growing digital asset.
