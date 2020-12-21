India proposes Teri’s Mathur as ISA chief

ISA’s present director-general is Upendra Tripathy, a former secretary in MNRE, whose term at the organization ends in March. Tripathy has been heading ISA after it was launched at the UN Climate Change Conference in Paris in November 2015. He is a former Indian Administrative Service officer from the Karnataka cadre. Mathur is a member of the PM’s Council on Climate Change and was earlier the director-general of the Bureau of Energy Efficiency. Mathur has worked at the World Bank and was president of Suzlon Energy Ltd.