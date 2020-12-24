India proposes using govt food stock to fight global hunger

“Since the objective of this draft decision is to make food-aid available to the most vulnerable people in times of a crisis, will this decision also encompass the provision of exports to the WFP from the PSH (public stockholding) of a supplying member?" India asked at the recently concluded General Council meeting of the WTO. “This can happen either in the scenario where the WFP is willing to tap the PSH stocks of a supplying member, or, when the supplying member can part with some of their PSH stock for humanitarian procurement by the WFP without jeopardizing their own domestic food security. Food security is the final objective, and it should not matter which stock it is coming out of as long as the exports are for a non-commercial, humanitarian purpose."