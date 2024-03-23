India protests Germany's remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: 'Most unwarranted'
India lodged a protest against German Foreign Office spokesperson’s comments on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. The Ministry of External Affairs informed on Saturday, "The German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs."