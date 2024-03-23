India protests Germany's remark on Arvind Kejriwal's arrest: 'Most unwarranted'

The Ministry of External Affairs said the German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned on Saturday and “conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs”.

India lodged a protest against German Foreign Office spokesperson’s comments on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest. The Ministry of External Affairs informed on Saturday, "The German Deputy Chief of Mission in New Delhi was summoned today and conveyed India’s strong protest on their Foreign Office Spokesperson’s comments on our internal affairs." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We see such remarks as interfering in our judicial process and undermining the independence of our judiciary. India is a vibrant and robust democracy with rule of law," the ministry said in a press release on Saturday. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The statement added law will take its own course in the instant matter - as it happens in all legal cases in the country, and elsewhere in the democratic world. “Biased assumptions made on this account are most unwarranted," the statement said.

What Germany spokesperson had said The ministry's statement came after a video of German Foreign Ministry's reaction to Kejriwal's arrest went viral. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Responding to this question, the spokesperson said, “We have taken note of the case. India is a democratic country. We assume and expect that the standards relating to the Independence of the judiciary and basic Democratic principles will also be applied in this case."

"Like anyone facing the accusations, Mr Kejriwal is entitled to fair and impartial trial. This includes that he makes use of all available legal avenues without restriction. The presumption of innocence is a central element of the rule of law and must apply to him," the Germany's spokesperson added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arvind Kejriwal arrested Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister, was arrested on Thursday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday in connection with a money laundering case linked to the excise policy.

He was remanded to the ED's custody till March 28. The central probe agencies accused Kejriwal of being the “key conspirator" in the case.

AAP leaders alleged that the central government's Delhi Police is trying to suppress the election campaign of the party. the central government is run by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Voting for the Lok Sabha Elections will take place in seven phases, starting April 19. The results will be declared on June 4.

