India protests second attack on vessel with Indian crew as West Asia conflict deepens

US forces on Thursday struck MT Jalveer, a Guinea-Bissau-flagged vessel carrying 20 Indian crew members, days after a similar attack on another ship with Indian sailors on board, prompting India to reiterate its call for an end to attacks on commercial shipping amid the escalating conflict in West Asia.

Addressing reporters on Thursday, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said attacks on ships in the region were a direct consequence of the ongoing conflict and posed serious concerns for maritime safety.

“The continuing incidents of attacks on shipping in the region are deeply worrisome and a direct result of the ongoing conflict in the region. These attacks must end,” he said.

Jaiswal said US chargé d'affaires Jason Meeks was summoned to the ministry on Wednesday to register India's strong protest over attacks on vessels carrying Indian crew members. He added that India had separately condemned the attack on Settebello on Monday, in which three Indian nationals were killed.

“We conveyed that the welfare of our seafaring community is very important and the attacks that are happening must stop. We also conveyed that dialogue and diplomacy is the way forward for the peaceful resolution of the conflict, and that there should be unimpeded access through the Strait of Hormuz in keeping with international law,” Jaiswal said.

Separately, Aseem Mahajan, additional secretary (Gulf) in the MEA, said all 20 Indian crew members aboard MT Jalveer were reported safe after the vessel was attacked off Oman's Shinas port on Thursday. “All (crew members) are reportedly safe. Our mission in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with Omani authorities for the safe evacuation of the Indian crew,” he added.

Supply watch Meanwhile, despite fears that the West Asia conflict could drive up fertilizer costs, the Centre indicated that its fertilizer subsidy bill for the current financial year could be lower than previously expected, helped by a sharp decline in urea import prices.

Aparna S. Sharma, additional secretary in the department of fertilizers, said the government may reassess its subsidy requirement once import volumes are confirmed.

"Whatever is indicated is based on preliminary estimates, presuming that trends remain same, there is a definite case to reassess the fertilizer subsidy depending on the confirmation of the quantities to be imported," she said.

Mint reported on Wednesday that India's fertilizer subsidy burden could ease after the government's latest tender to import 1.7 million tonnes of urea attracted significantly lower landed-price bids, reducing pressure on public finances that had intensified amid global supply disruptions.

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Sharma said India's comfortable stock position, uninterrupted domestic production and the emergence of new importing countries may have contributed to softer global prices.

"Our stock position and production are going on seamlessly, which may be an indication that India's requirements would be less, while several factors such as consumption and stock position impact global prices," she said.

Oil markets, however, remained volatile. Crude prices rose nearly 2% earlier on Thursday as tensions escalated in West Asia before giving up some gains later in the session.

Prices initially surged after the US launched additional strikes on Iran and Tehran declared the Strait of Hormuz closed, raising concerns about disruptions to global oil supplies.

US President Donald Trump also threatened further military action against Iran and said the US could take control of Kharg Island, home to one of Iran's key oil export terminals.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "The United States will be hitting Iran ... VERY HARD TONIGHT. At some point in the not too distant future, we will be taking Kharg Island, and other oil infrastructure points, and assume total control of their Oil and Gas Markets..."