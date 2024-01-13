India released a statement on Saturday, objecting to the "visit of the British High Commissioner in Islamabad, along with a UK Foreign Office official, to Pakistan occupied Kashmir" on January 10, 2024. India's Ministry of External Affairs called the visit "highly objectionable". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The external affairs ministry said, "Such infringement of India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity is unacceptable." It informed that the foreign secretary has "lodged a strong protest" with the British High Commissioner in India "on this infringement".

"The Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are, have been and shall always remain an integral part of India," the external affairs ministry said.

Jane Marriott, the UK High Commissioner to Pakistan, had shared images from ger visit to Mirpur on January 20. She posted on X, “Salaam from Mirpur, the heart of the UK and Pakistan’s people to people ties! 70% of British Pakistani roots are from Mirpur, making our work together crucial for diaspora interests. Thank you for your hospitality!"

On January 8, Jane Marriott said she was "pending time in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad meeting all the main political parties". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

During Parliament Winter Session in Decemebr 2023, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated India’s claim over Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and said 24 seats were reserved in the Jammu and Kashmir assembly for representatives from the region. “PoK is ours and no one can snatch it from us..." he had said, adding that full statehood will be given to J&K at an appropriate time.

Following Amit Shah's statement in Parliament, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, “...I don’t think I need to really reiterate our position on PoK. I don't need to clarify the Home Minister's statement in the Parliament. Our position on Pok is very clear, we consider it a part of India and we certainly see no reason to change our statement..." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the row, protests erupted in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as people in the regions claimed that they have been facing load shedding of around 18 to 20 hours in the intense winter season. Despite frequent load shedding, the local residents have to pay inflated electricity bills, which has added fuel to their anger, ANI reported. The region also saw agitation against the increase in the concessional price of wheat, as thousands of people from the city and surrounding areas participated in the sit-in, Pak vernacular media reported on January 10.

