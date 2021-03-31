India has supplied a consignment of 25,000 doses of 'Made in India' coronavirus vaccines to Palestine.

"Reaching Ramallah. Made in India vaccines arrive in Palestine," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar wrote on Twitter. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), 25,000 vaccines have been given to Palestine.

Reaching Ramallah. Made in India vaccines arrive in Palestine.#VaccineMaitri pic.twitter.com/8eVpsXyEra — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) March 30, 2021

Palestine, which has a population of 46.9 lakh people, has recorded 2,40,000 cases of Covid-19. More than 2,600 people have died due to the disease in Palestine.

On 17 March, the United Nations provided the State of Palestine the first shipment of 37,440 doses of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and 24,000 shots of the Astra Zeneca Covid-19 vaccine from COVAX facility as part of the first wave allocation.

Palestinians roll out vaccines as virus cases spike

Thousands of Palestinian health workers, the elderly, and patients with cancer or kidney disease got Covid-19 vaccines from 21 March as the health ministry ramped up its inoculation campaign.

The rollout came days after some 60,000 doses of Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca doses arrived in the Israeli-occupied West Bank via the Covax scheme of the World Health Organisation and the United Nation's children agency (UNICEF).

Cases of Covid-19 have spiked in the enclave in recent weeks, sparking a flood of patients hospital officials say they are struggling to treat.

India has been supplying coronavirus vaccines to countries around the world under the Vaccine Maitri initiative.

New Delhi has provided vaccines to over 75 nations. According to the Ministry of External Affairs, more than 640.66 lakh doses of vaccines have been provided by India to other countries so far.

With agency inputs

