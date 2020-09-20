India provides $250 million worth financial assistance to the Maldives

India’s moves comes as part of its “Neighbourhood First" approach which accords importance in foriegn policy to its neighbouring states in South Asia. The moves are also aimed at ensuring the atoll nation sitting astride some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes and one of its closest neighbours in the Indian Ocean region doesn’t gravitate towards New Delhi’s strategic rival China. Since the pandemic spread, India has despatched a team of doctors and specialists to the atoll nation, donated two consignments of essential medicines and another of food aid including foodgrains and onions in April- May.