India provides COVID-19 support to St Lucia
St Lucia has a total of 26 COVID-19 cases, as per the latest update provided by Johns Hopkins University
India gifted medical supplies, protective gear to the government of St Lucia as a tool to assist in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, informed the Development Partnership Administration (DPA) of External Affairs Ministry of India on Thursday.
"Continuing its global support in fighting the pandemic, India gifted medical supplies, and protective gear to @SaintLuciaGov (Government of St Lucia) to assist in its fight against Covid-19," the DPA tweeted.
Saint Lucia is an Eastern Caribbean island nation.
"This is symbolic of the strong bilateral relations between the two countries," the tweet further read.
