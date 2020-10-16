India providing free ration to about 80 crore poor for last 7-8 months: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India has been providing free ration to about 80 crore poor for the last seven to eight months amid COVID-19 pandemic.

"During the coronavirus crisis, many kinds of discussions are going on around the world about starvation and malnutrition. India has been providing free ration to about 80 crore poor for the last 7-8 months. During this time, India distributed foodgrains worth about Rs. 1.5 lakh crores to the poor," Prime Minister Modi said during an event to release a commemorative coin of ₹75 denomination to mark the 75th Anniversary of India's long-standing relation with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

"Another important work is being done to tackle malnutrition. Now such crops are being promoted in the country, which are having nutritious substances like protein, iron and zinc in high quantity. This year's Nobel Peace Prize being awarded to the World Food Program is a big achievement. India is happy that our contribution and association with it has been historic," he added.

Prime Minister congratulated everyone on the occasion of World Food Day.

"I congratulate those who are continuously working to eradicate malnutrition from the world. Farmers of India, our agricultural scientists, Anganwadi and Asha workers, are the strong fort of the movement against malnutrition," he said.

The Prime Minister also dedicated to the nation 17 recently developed biofortified varieties of eight crops on World Food Day.

The event marks the highest priority accorded by the government to agriculture and nutrition and is a testament of the resolve to completely eliminate hunger, undernourishment and malnutrition.

It was being witnessed by Anganwadis, Krishi Vigyan Kendras, Organic and Horticulture Missions across the country.

