India providing free ration to about 80 crore poor for last 7-8 months: PM Modi

"During the coronavirus crisis, many kinds of discussions are going on around the world about starvation and malnutrition. India has been providing free ration to about 80 crore poor for the last 7-8 months. During this time, India distributed foodgrains worth about Rs. 1.5 lakh crores to the poor," Prime Minister Modi said during an event to release a commemorative coin of ₹75 denomination to mark the 75th Anniversary of India's long-standing relation with the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).