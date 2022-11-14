India on Monday laid out the steps it will take to achieve net zero by 2070, releasing its Long-Term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) at the COP27 summit in Egypt.

"This is an important milestone," said India's environment minister Bhupender Yadav at a COP27 event marking the report's launch. "Once again India has demonstrated that it walks the talk on climate change."

India's LT-LEDS emphasizes on six key areas to reduce net emissions, which include electricity, urbanization, transport, forests, finance, and industry.

India proposes increasing the use of biofuels - particularly ethanol blending in petrol - boosting the number of electric vehicles on the road, alongside expanded public transport networks, and using more green hydrogen fuel.

While India's LT-LEDS laid out an ambitious green transition strategy, Yadav said the country could not have a situation where the energy security of developing countries is ignored in the name of urgent mitigation.

India and other developing countries have long resisted calls for a rapid move away from fossil fuels that could undermine their economic growth and impose big costs.

Under the Paris Agreement, which holds the world to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial temperatures, all countries are required to submit reports showing how they'll get there.

So far, just 56 countries have submitted LT-LEDS to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, including China, the United States, and Japan.

