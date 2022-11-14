India publishes long term emissions strategy to reach net zero in 20701 min read . Updated: 14 Nov 2022, 10:54 PM IST
India will prioritize a phased transition to cleaner fuels and slash household consumption to achieve net zero emissions by 2070
India will prioritize a phased transition to cleaner fuels and slash household consumption to achieve net zero emissions by 2070
India on Monday laid out the steps it will take to achieve net zero by 2070, releasing its Long-Term Low Emissions and Development Strategies (LT-LEDS) at the COP27 summit in Egypt.