With an eye to encourage domestic manufacturing under its self-reliance plank and to further put curbs on imports from China , India on Thursday put imports of colour television sets in restricted list, requiring prior registration for such imports.

India imported colour television sets worth $781 million in FY20 most of which came from Vietnam ($428 million) and China (292 million).

“Actual user conditions would not be applicable for importers applying for an authorization to import the goods “restricted" in this notification. The procedure for grant of license will be separately issued by DGFT," the notification said.

Chinese imports and investments have been facing intense scrutiny in India after a tense border standoff that left 20 Indian soldiers and an unspecified number of Chinese troops dead. India is aiming at limiting trade links with China as part of policy to cut dependence on the country. The DPIIT in April notified changes in its foreign direct investment (FDI) policy by mandating government clearance for all FDI inflows from countries with whom it shares land borders.

India has cancelled railway and road tenders secured by Chinese companies and has barred 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, on national security grounds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India needs to end its dependence on import of solar panels, which are mostly sourced from China. Earlier this month, power minister R.K. Singh announced India will not allow import of power equipment from China and Pakistan because of cybersecurity threats. Last week, India restricted Chinese companies from participating in public procurement bids by India without approval from competent authorities on the ground of defence and national security.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated