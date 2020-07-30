India puts import of colour televisions sets under restricted list

India has cancelled railway and road tenders secured by Chinese companies and has barred 59 Chinese apps, including TikTok, on national security grounds. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said India needs to end its dependence on import of solar panels, which are mostly sourced from China. Earlier this month, power minister R.K. Singh announced India will not allow import of power equipment from China and Pakistan because of cybersecurity threats. Last week, India restricted Chinese companies from participating in public procurement bids by India without approval from competent authorities on the ground of defence and national security.