India Q3 GDP: Five things to watch out for

Along with the third quarter GDP data, the NSO will release the second advance estimates of full year GDP for FY21. In the first advance estimates, released last month ahead of the Budget, NSO had estimated India's GDP to contract 7.7% in FY21. With December and January data available for the 2nd advance estimates, it needs to be seen whether full year GDP estimate undergoes any change either way. The deviation in nominal GDP for FY21, estimated at -4.2%, will also be keenly watched by observers.