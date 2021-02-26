OPEN APP
Home >News >India >India Q3 GDP growth at 0.4%

NEW DELHI : The Indian economy returned to growth in three months to December, with GDP expanding 0.4% after two consecutive quarters of contraction led by pandemic-induced disruptions, as per data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

Growing 0.4% last quarter, India ended a technical recession.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
In January, India supplied a consignment of two mobile harbour cranes to the Chabahar port having a total contract value of over $25 million

India to supply four more mobile harbour cranes to Iran's Chabahar port

1 min read . 05:56 PM IST
Photo: Reuters

Delhi govt warns strict action against clubs, hotels using liquor bottles without 2D bar-code

1 min read . 05:47 PM IST
Coal output slipped into the negative territory after a gap of six months,. Photo: AFP

Core sector grows at 0.1% in Jan

1 min read . 05:40 PM IST
The US dollar replaced technology stocks known as FAANGs in the US - Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Netflix and Google - and China’s BATs - Baidu, Alibaba and Tencent - as the most crowded trade for the first time since January, BAML survey found.

Waterfield to raise $100 million from family offices to back Indian PE/VC funds

2 min read . 05:26 PM IST

Also Read | The limits to India’s privatization push

The NSO revised GDP prints for June and September quarters to -24.4% and 7.3% respectively from earlier estimates of -23.9% and -7.5%. For FY21, NSO expects the GDP to contract 8% compared to an earlier projection of a decline of 7.7%, signalling weaker than expected rebound in the March quarter.

The growth curve
View Full Image
The growth curve

While ICRA Ltd and HDFC Bank had expected a mild recovery in economic activity with projected GDP growth of 0.7% and 0.8% respectively for December quarter, IDFC Bank had expected a growth of 1.8%.

During the December quarter, manufacturing grew 1.6% while public expenditure contracted 1.5% which could have dragged down overall GDP growth. Contact services, including trade, hotel, communications shrunk 7.7% while construction bounced back to grow at 6.2% during the quarter.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Lower-than-expected GDP growth may force professional forecasters to revise their projections for FY22.

Emerging market matrix
View Full Image
Emerging market matrix

As of now, rating agency Moody’s has forecast a 13.7% economic growth for FY22 while the Reserve Bank of India and Economic Survey have more modest estimates of 10.5% and 11% respectively. The International Monetary Fund has forecast 11.5% GDP growth for FY22.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout