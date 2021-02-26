India Q3 GDP growth at 0.4%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In the June quarter, India's GDP growth contracted for the first time in over 40 years by a massive 23.9%, as the government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, bringing economic activities to a standstill
NEW DELHI :
The Indian economy returned to growth in three months to December, with GDP expanding 0.4% after two consecutive quarters of contraction led by pandemic-induced disruptions, as per data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.
Growing 0.4% last quarter, India ended a technical recession.
The NSO revised GDP prints for June and September quarters to -24.4% and 7.3% respectively from earlier estimates of -23.9% and -7.5%. For FY21, NSO expects the GDP to contract 8% compared to an earlier projection of a decline of 7.7%, signalling weaker than expected rebound in the March quarter.
While ICRA Ltd and HDFC Bank had expected a mild recovery in economic activity with projected GDP growth of 0.7% and 0.8% respectively for December quarter, IDFC Bank had expected a growth of 1.8%.
During the December quarter, manufacturing grew 1.6% while public expenditure contracted 1.5% which could have dragged down overall GDP growth. Contact services, including trade, hotel, communications shrunk 7.7% while construction bounced back to grow at 6.2% during the quarter.
Lower-than-expected GDP growth may force professional forecasters to revise their projections for FY22.
As of now, rating agency Moody’s has forecast a 13.7% economic growth for FY22 while the Reserve Bank of India and Economic Survey have more modest estimates of 10.5% and 11% respectively. The International Monetary Fund has forecast 11.5% GDP growth for FY22.