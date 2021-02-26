India Q3 GDP growth at 0.4%

In the June quarter, India's GDP growth contracted for the first time in over 40 years by a massive 23.9%, as the government announced a nationwide lockdown to contain the spread of the coronavirus, bringing economic activities to a standstill

NEW DELHI : The Indian economy returned to growth in three months to December, with GDP expanding 0.4% after two consecutive quarters of contraction led by pandemic-induced disruptions, as per data from the National Statistical Office (NSO) on Friday.

The NSO revised GDP prints for June and September quarters to -24.4% and 7.3% respectively from earlier estimates of -23.9% and -7.5%. For FY21, NSO expects the GDP to contract 8% compared to an earlier projection of a decline of 7.7%, signalling weaker than expected rebound in the March quarter.

View Full Image The growth curve Click on the image to enlarge

While ICRA Ltd and HDFC Bank had expected a mild recovery in economic activity with projected GDP growth of 0.7% and 0.8% respectively for December quarter, IDFC Bank had expected a growth of 1.8%.

Lower-than-expected GDP growth may force professional forecasters to revise their projections for FY22.

View Full Image Emerging market matrix Click on the image to enlarge

As of now, rating agency Moody’s has forecast a 13.7% economic growth for FY22 while the Reserve Bank of India and Economic Survey have more modest estimates of 10.5% and 11% respectively. The International Monetary Fund has forecast 11.5% GDP growth for FY22.

