Home / News / India /  India Q3 GDP LIVE Updates: India's Q3 GDP to be out today
Back
LIVE UPDATES

India Q3 GDP LIVE Updates: India's Q3 GDP to be out today

1 min read . Updated: 28 Feb 2023, 05:13 AM IST Livemint
Photo: Mint (Mint)Premium
Photo: Mint (Mint)

For Q3FY23, the experts predict moderation in the growth momentum as the economic activity in the quarter remained uneven. Stay tuned for LIVE updates on India's Q3 GDP announcement

The government will release India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data for the October-December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23) on February 28. The GDP growth rate was moderated to 6.3 per cent in the preceding quarter after double-digit expansion in the Q1 of the current financial year. The Q3 GDP numbers will play a key role in setting markets sentiment.

For Q3FY23, the experts predict moderation in the growth momentum as the economic activity in the quarter remained distinctly uneven. Although, among key sectors, agriculture is likely to see reasonable improvement.

The RBI had projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8 per cent, and for the third quarter at 4.4 per cent.

28 Feb 2023, 05:13:31 AM IST

India's Q3 GDP to be out today

The government will release India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data for the October-December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23) on February 28.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP

Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout
x