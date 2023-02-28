India Q3 GDP LIVE Updates: India's Q3 GDP to be out today
The government will release India’s gross domestic product (GDP) data for the October-December 2022 quarter (Q3FY23) on February 28. The GDP growth rate was moderated to 6.3 per cent in the preceding quarter after double-digit expansion in the Q1 of the current financial year. The Q3 GDP numbers will play a key role in setting markets sentiment.
For Q3FY23, the experts predict moderation in the growth momentum as the economic activity in the quarter remained distinctly uneven. Although, among key sectors, agriculture is likely to see reasonable improvement.
The RBI had projected the real GDP growth for 2022-23 at 6.8 per cent, and for the third quarter at 4.4 per cent.
