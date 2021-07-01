India, Qatar extend air bubble agreement till July 31 amid Covid

The air bubble agreement between Qatar and India has been extended till the end of this month, the Indian embassy in Qatar announced on Thursday.

The agreement had expired on June 30. India had stopped international flights after the spread of COVID-19 and operated flights to different countries on Air Bubble agreement.

Indian Embassy on Thursday said in its official Twitter account that flights have resumed under this arrangement.

"The Air Bubble arrangement between India and Qatar extended for July 2021. The flights have resumed under this arrangement. Thank civil aviation authorities and airlines on both sides for their continued cooperation in providing the requisite air connectivity," the Embassy tweeted.

Ban on International flights extended till July 31

Meanwhile, the ban on scheduled international flights has been extended till July 31. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this week announced that the ban on international commercial passenger flights, which was to end on June 30, will remain in place till July 31, 2021.

"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st July, 2021," the DGCA circular said.

The restriction, however, will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA.

It also said that international scheduled flights may be allowed on selected routes by the competent authority on case to case basis.

(With inputs from agencies)

