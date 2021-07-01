India, Qatar extend air bubble agreement till July 31 amid Covid

Indian Embassy on Thursday said in its official Twitter account that flights have resumed under this arrangement.
"The Air Bubble arrangement between India and Qatar extended for July 2021. The flights have resumed under this arrangement. Thank civil aviation authorities and airlines on both sides for their continued cooperation in providing the requisite air connectivity," the Embassy tweeted.
Ban on International flights extended till July 31
Meanwhile, the ban on scheduled international flights has been extended till July 31. Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) earlier this week announced that the ban on international commercial passenger flights, which was to end on June 30, will remain in place till July 31, 2021.
"In partial modification of circular dated 26-06-2020, the competent authority has further extended the validity of circular issued on the subject cited above regarding scheduled international commercial passenger services to/from India till 2359 hrs 1ST of 31st July, 2021," the DGCA circular said.
The restriction, however, will not apply to international all-cargo operations flights that have been approved by DGCA.