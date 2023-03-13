India qualify for World Test Championship final, to take on Australia1 min read . 01:06 PM IST
India have locked up a spot in the World Test Championship final, which will take place at The Oval on June 7.
India have qualified for the World Test Championship final. They will take on Australia at The Oval for the World Test Championship 2023.
After an exciting last-ball victory for New Zealand put an end to Sri Lanka's attempt to finish in the top two, India has locked up a spot in the World Test Championship final, which will take place at The Oval on June 7.
India's Test series against Australia at home did not begin well, meaning their worst possible WTC points percentage is 57%, even if there are no penalty points due to poor over rates.
Sri Lanka initially struggled with rain and failed to bowl out New Zealand on day five of the first Test in Christchurch, resulting in a best possible WTC points percentage of 56% if they win the second Test.
Rohit Sharma's team took a 2-1 series lead in the first three Tests at home against Australia, ensuring their place in the WTC final. If they avoid defeat in the fourth Test, they will win the Border-Gavaskar series outright.
India started their WTC campaign in England, leading 2-1 against Joe Root's team before the fifth Test was postponed to 2022 due to Covid. While they lost the fifth Test match in Birmingham, they won strong home series against New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh, paving their way to the WTC final.
The winner of the World Test Championship mace will be decided at the final in The Oval, London, on June 7, between India and Australia. India lost the first-ever World Test Championship final to New Zealand in 2021 when Kane Williamson's team chased down a target of 139 in Southampton.
