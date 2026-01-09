India tells WTO it has withdrawn 49 quality control orders since July
Summary
The rollback follows the recommendation of the high-level committee on non-financial regulatory reforms, chaired by Niti Aayog member and former cabinet secretary Rajiv Gauba.
NEW DELHI : Signalling a recalibration of India’s quality control regime, the Centre has withdrawn a total of 49 quality control orders (QCOs), according to an 8 January communication to the World Trade Organization (WTO).
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story