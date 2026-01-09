India tells WTO it has withdrawn 49 quality control orders since July

The largest rollback occurred in November 2025, when 35 QCOs were withdrawn across multiple ministries. This included 14 QCOs on polymers and polyester yarns on 12 November, seven QCOs on metals by the ministry of mines on 13 November, one QCO on viscose staple fibre on 18 November, six QCOs on chemicals and dyes on 20 November, one QCO suspending enforcement for 55 steel products on 20 November, and six QCOs on aromatics and solvents on 28 November 2025, according to India’s submission to the WTO.