The Indian railways have delivered nearly 5,735 metric tonnes of oxygen in over 375 tankers to various states, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

More than 90 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far, it added.

On Monday, the Oxygen Express trains delivered 755 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) across the country.

India rolled out the first Oxygen Express on April 19 as several states faced shortages of life-saving gases due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to data by the Railway Ministry, "293M metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,630 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 340 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 812 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2,383 MT in Delhi".

Uttarakhand is set to become the ninth Indian state to receive Oxygen Express from the Indian Railways.

"The First Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand is expected to reach tonight with 120 MT of Oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Additionally, Pune is also set to receive its first Oxygen Express trains on May 11. Pune will be receiving 50 MT of oxygen from Odisha's Angul.

A Green Corridor has also been channeled for a fast movement of the Oxygen Express trains, the railways said.

The trains are being run from steel plants that produce oxygen to different parts of the country.

Separately, the central government on Tuesday stated that it has taken multiple initiatives to ramp up the oxygen supply across the country.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs said that India will import 5,805 MT of liquid medical oxygen considering the future needs of the country.

"The airlifting of empty-tankers is being done to manufacturing sites so that travelling time of one side can be saved," Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, Union Home Ministry said.

As many as 374 tankers with 7,049 MT capacity have been airlifted within the country, while 81 containers with a combined capacity of 1,407 MT have ben imported through the Indian Air Force, he said.

Moreover, 1,252 oxygen cylinders, three oxygen generation plants and 835 oxygen concentrators have also been imported, Goyal said.

