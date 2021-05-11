On Monday, the Oxygen Express trains delivered 755 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) across the country.
India rolled out the first Oxygen Express on April 19 as several states faced shortages of life-saving gases due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.
According to data by the Railway Ministry, "293M metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,630 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 340 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 812 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2,383 MT in Delhi".
Uttarakhand is set to become the ninth Indian state to receive Oxygen Express from the Indian Railways.
"The First Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand is expected to reach tonight with 120 MT of Oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand," the ministry said on Tuesday.
Additionally, Pune is also set to receive its first Oxygen Express trains on May 11. Pune will be receiving 50 MT of oxygen from Odisha's Angul.