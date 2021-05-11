Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Indian Railways delivers over 5,000 tonnes of oxygen to 8 states in 22 days

Indian Railways delivers over 5,000 tonnes of oxygen to 8 states in 22 days

Premium
An Oxygen Express from Jamshedpur carrying 6 tankers with liquid oxygen arrives in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
2 min read . 09:01 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Uttarakhand is set to become the ninth Indian state to receive Oxygen Express from the Indian Railways
  • So far, more than 90 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey

The Indian railways have delivered nearly 5,735 metric tonnes of oxygen in over 375 tankers to various states, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

The Indian railways have delivered nearly 5,735 metric tonnes of oxygen in over 375 tankers to various states, the national transporter said on Tuesday.

More than 90 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far, it added.

TRENDING STORIES See All

More than 90 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far, it added.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

On Monday, the Oxygen Express trains delivered 755 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) across the country.

India rolled out the first Oxygen Express on April 19 as several states faced shortages of life-saving gases due to a surge in Covid-19 cases.

According to data by the Railway Ministry, "293M metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 1,630 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 340 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 812 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana, 40 MT in Rajasthan, 120 MT in Karnataka and more than 2,383 MT in Delhi".

Uttarakhand is set to become the ninth Indian state to receive Oxygen Express from the Indian Railways.

"The First Oxygen Express to Uttarakhand is expected to reach tonight with 120 MT of Oxygen from Tatanagar in Jharkhand," the ministry said on Tuesday.

Additionally, Pune is also set to receive its first Oxygen Express trains on May 11. Pune will be receiving 50 MT of oxygen from Odisha's Angul.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

India's second Covid wave seems to have flattened but won’t end before July: Virologist Shahid Jameel

4 min read . 09:34 PM IST
Premium

Israeli PM vows to step up Gaza strikes as death toll hits 30

3 min read . 09:32 PM IST
Premium

Nepal records highest single-day coronavirus deaths with 225 fatalities

1 min read . 09:22 PM IST
Premium

Don't stop Covid-19 ambulances at borders until due advisory: HC tells Telangana

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST

A Green Corridor has also been channeled for a fast movement of the Oxygen Express trains, the railways said.

The trains are being run from steel plants that produce oxygen to different parts of the country.

Separately, the central government on Tuesday stated that it has taken multiple initiatives to ramp up the oxygen supply across the country.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs said that India will import 5,805 MT of liquid medical oxygen considering the future needs of the country.

"The airlifting of empty-tankers is being done to manufacturing sites so that travelling time of one side can be saved," Piyush Goyal, Additional Secretary, Union Home Ministry said.

As many as 374 tankers with 7,049 MT capacity have been airlifted within the country, while 81 containers with a combined capacity of 1,407 MT have ben imported through the Indian Air Force, he said.

Moreover, 1,252 oxygen cylinders, three oxygen generation plants and 835 oxygen concentrators have also been imported, Goyal said.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!