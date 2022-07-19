Indian Railways new rule for lunch, dinner, breakfast onboard explained here

Indian Railways in its notification clearly mentioned that an additional charge of ₹50 will be taken from the passengers who opt for the meal on the train and had not pre-booked it while booking the train tickets
Indian Railways has issued an order regarding the catering services in pre-paid trains for passengers who did not opt for catering services at the time of booking and demanding onboard, applicable onboard charges.
The catering charges will be applicable on all the premium trains of Indian Railways which includes Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani Express, Vande Bharat Express, Tejas Express, Shatabdi Express and Duronto Express.
The new rate chart according to an order issued on 15 July by Indian Railway Board includes a detailed rate chart for various meals that will be offered to the passengers of the Indian Railways.
In the notification, it is clearly mentioned that an additional charge of ₹50 will be taken from the passengers who opt for the meal on the train and had not pre-booked it while booking the train tickets.
The meal chart for passengers travelling in Rajdhani, Duronto, and Shatabdi Express in 1A or EC will have to pay ₹190 for breakfast and evening snacks instead of ₹140 if not opted for a meal at the time of ticket booking, likewise, for lunch and dinner, it will be ₹290 instead of ₹240.
For passengers travelling in 2AC/3A/CC of Rajdhani, Duronto, Shatabdi Express, will have to shell out ₹155 instead of ₹105 for morning breakfast and ₹140 instead of ₹90 for evening snacks and ₹235 instead of ₹185 for lunch and dinner.
Railways have also issued a separate chart for charges for passengers travelling in the Sleeper Class category of Duronto Express.
Passengers travelling in the Vande Bharat Express will have to pay ₹205 instead of ₹155 for breakfast and ₹155 instead of ₹105 for the evening snacks while they will need to pay ₹294 instead of ₹244 for Lunch and dinner during the travel.
Passengers travelling in the Tejas Express will have to pay ₹205 instead of ₹155 for breakfast meal and ₹155 instead of ₹105 for evening snacks. For Lunch and dinner during the travel, passengers will require to pay ₹294 instead of ₹244 if the passengers did not opt for the meal during the booking of the ticket.
Meanwhile for the Onboard charges for Gatiman Trains would be notified catering charges for entire leg of journey between pairs of stations plus Rs.50/.
Meanwhile for the Onboard charges for Gatiman Trains would be notified catering charges for entire leg of journey between pairs of stations plus Rs.50/.