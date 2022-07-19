Indian Railways new rule for lunch, dinner, breakfast onboard explained here

Passengers travelling in the Tejas Express will have to pay ₹205 instead of ₹155 for breakfast meal and ₹155 instead of ₹105 for evening snacks. For Lunch and dinner during the travel, passengers will require to pay ₹294 instead of ₹244 if the passengers did not opt for the meal during the booking of the ticket.

