India raises concern as Australia increases student visa fee by over 100% to approx ₹87,731

  Australia has raised the international student visa fee from AUD 710 (approx. ₹38,930) to AUD 1600 (approx. ₹87,731), effective July 1, 2024. This hike is expected to burden Indian students, and the Indian government said it has raised the issue with Australian authorities.

Livemint
Updated28 Nov 2024, 09:08 PM IST
The Indian government has raised concerns with Australian authorities over the increase in international student visa fees from AUD 710 to AUD 1600, effective July 2024. (File Photo for representational purpose: Hindustan Times)
The Indian government said it has raised concerns over the Australian government’s decision to more than double the international student visa fee, from AUD 710 (approx. 38,930) to AUD 1600 (approx. 87,731), effective July 1, 2024.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, confirmed this fee increase in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the significant impact it may have on Indian students aspiring to study in Australia.

In response to these concerns, Singh emphasized that the government has raised the matter in discussions with Australian officials.

Singh further mentioned that the government has brought the issue to the attention of the relevant Australian authorities. He added that discussions have taken place with Australian officials regarding this matter, as well as other concerns related to students.

The government said it aims to address the issue of financial burdens on Indian students while strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries in education.

"The hike in visa fee is expected to pose financial challenges to international students, including those from India, intending to pursue their studies in Australia," stated Kirti Vardhan Singh while answering a query in the Rajya Sabha.

Singh emphasized the importance of the India-Australia educational partnership, noting its significant role in strengthening bilateral relations across economic, academic, and people-to-people connections.

Concerns over financial impact

The increase in visa fees has sparked widespread concern among students, especially from India, who are among the largest groups of international students in Australia. Many students are now facing financial challenges due to the sharp rise in costs, making it more difficult for them to afford an education in Australia. India has long been a key contributor to Australia’s international student population, and the sudden fee hike is expected to have a notable effect on future enrolments.

Key Takeaways
  • The student visa fee has increased from AUD 710 to AUD 1600, effective July 1, 2024.
  • This fee hike could deter Indian students from studying in Australia, impacting future enrolments.
  • The Indian government is actively addressing these concerns with Australian officials to mitigate financial burdens.

First Published:28 Nov 2024, 09:08 PM IST
