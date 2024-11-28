The Indian government said it has raised concerns over the Australian government’s decision to more than double the international student visa fee, from AUD 710 (approx. ₹38,930) to AUD 1600 (approx. ₹87,731), effective July 1, 2024. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Minister of State for External Affairs, Kirti Vardhan Singh, confirmed this fee increase in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha, highlighting the significant impact it may have on Indian students aspiring to study in Australia.

In response to these concerns, Singh emphasized that the government has raised the matter in discussions with Australian officials.

Singh further mentioned that the government has brought the issue to the attention of the relevant Australian authorities. He added that discussions have taken place with Australian officials regarding this matter, as well as other concerns related to students.

The government said it aims to address the issue of financial burdens on Indian students while strengthening the bilateral relationship between the two countries in education.

"The hike in visa fee is expected to pose financial challenges to international students, including those from India, intending to pursue their studies in Australia," stated Kirti Vardhan Singh while answering a query in the Rajya Sabha.

Singh emphasized the importance of the India-Australia educational partnership, noting its significant role in strengthening bilateral relations across economic, academic, and people-to-people connections.