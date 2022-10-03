Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Switch to the app Download App
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / India /  India raises import duty on platinum to 15.4% from 10.75%

India raises import duty on platinum to 15.4% from 10.75%

Platinum
1 min read . 08:09 PM ISTLivemint

In July, the government had raised import duty on gold to 15 per cent. However, it had kept the tax on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75 per cent

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The total import duty on platinum has been raised to 15. 4 per cent, the government said in a notification on Monday.

The total import duty on platinum has been raised to 15. 4 per cent, the government said in a notification on Monday.

The import duty on platinum was at 10.75 per cent earlier. This move is to bring parity in import duty structure between gold and platinum.

The import duty on platinum was at 10.75 per cent earlier. This move is to bring parity in import duty structure between gold and platinum.

In July, the government had raised import duty on gold to 15 per cent. However, it had kept the tax on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75 per cent.

In July, the government had raised import duty on gold to 15 per cent. However, it had kept the tax on platinum imports unchanged at 10.75 per cent.

India's platinum imports in September jumped multifold to a record high as refiners imported a large amount of gold containing small amounts of platinum but registered the purchases with customs as platinum alloy to avoid paying higher duties, government and industry officials told Reuters.

India's platinum imports in September jumped multifold to a record high as refiners imported a large amount of gold containing small amounts of platinum but registered the purchases with customs as platinum alloy to avoid paying higher duties, government and industry officials told Reuters.

In entire 2021 India had imported 10.59 tonnes of platinum, according to data compiled by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

In entire 2021 India had imported 10.59 tonnes of platinum, according to data compiled by Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.