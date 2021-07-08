India raises issue of easing travel restrictions imposed by Gulf countries

Some of them returned to the region thanks to air bubbles put in place by the Indian government and countries like the UAE. But air links were snapped earlier this year after India witnessed a second brutal wave of the pandemic triggered by the more virulent Delta variant of the SARSCoV2. Countries in the Gulf region are yet to restart flights to India despite the number of daily cases of covid-19 falling rapidly.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}