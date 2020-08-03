India ramps up covid diagnostics facilities, tests over 20 mn samples

NEW DELHI : From just 100 covid-19 tests a day in January, India has ramped up its public and private diagnostics network to test over 600,000 samples a day to cross 20 million total tests on Sunday, as the coronavirus cases in the country neared 1.8 million, with over 38,000 deaths.

After facing a lot of flak for not testing enough, the government gradually introduced a range of testing modalities, including reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), the gold standard for testing covid-19. India also expanded its testing strategy to include both symptomatic and asymptomatic individuals, and allowed different types of diagnostic kits, such as rapid antigen tests, antibody, TrueNat and CBNAAT (tuberculosis tests) and antigen tests. Even the laboratories of animal and botanical institutes were upgraded for covid-19 testing.

However, 85% of all tests is still RT-PCR, according to data released by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and state governments.

RT-PCR requires nasal and throat swabs to detect the presence of the virus rather than antibodies. Like RT-PCR, rapid antigen detection tests also detect the virus. An antigen refers to any toxin in the body that triggers an immune response. ICMR approved it for use in containment zones and healthcare settings in combination with RT-PCR.

While state health bulletins give the detailed representation of the kind and number of tests, ICMR only collates data from states to calculate the cumulative number of tests, and tests done in the previous 24 hours. “Health is a state subject. States publish the bulletin daily and we receive the data everyday. While state data is readily available on websites and daily press bulletins, there may be a lag in break-up of testing types data as data comes at different times," said an ICMR official.

Public health experts said that though testing has been ramped up, it will have to be followed up with adequate steps to contain the pandemic. “If fewer people are left in the population to get the infection, the pandemic will decline. This is the rule of susceptibility from infection. Increased testing determines who is infected or not, and preventive measures are taken accordingly," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital. “Testing helps in various measures to control and prevent the infection. But, if you don’t do anything and just keep testing, it will not decrease the pandemic."

Tamil Nadu is conducting the highest number of daily tests, followed by Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra. “Now, UP has 32 RT-PCR labs. We are establishing more RT-PCR labs. We also have 14 private RT-PCR labs doing over 40,000 tests everyday," said Alok Kumar, secretary to UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

