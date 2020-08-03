India ramps up covid diagnostics facilities, tests over 20 mn samples

Public health experts said that though testing has been ramped up, it will have to be followed up with adequate steps to contain the pandemic. “If fewer people are left in the population to get the infection, the pandemic will decline. This is the rule of susceptibility from infection. Increased testing determines who is infected or not, and preventive measures are taken accordingly," said Dr Jugal Kishore, professor and head, department of community medicine, Safdarjung Hospital. “Testing helps in various measures to control and prevent the infection. But, if you don’t do anything and just keep testing, it will not decrease the pandemic."