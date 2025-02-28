After the detection of avian influenza (H5N1) in three pet cats and a live bird market in Chhindwara, Madhya Pradesh, last month, the Union government has implemented stringent public health measures to contain the outbreak.

The Union health ministry had directed the state government to start control and containment operations in line with the ‘Action Plan of Animal Husbandry for Prevention, Control, and Containment of Avian Influenza’ (2021).

As part of these measures, all birds in the affected live bird market were culled and the market was closed for 21 days from the day the sanitisation certificate was issued. Also, necessary actions outlined in the Contingency Plan (2005) of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare were activated to mitigate the spread of the virus.

According to the ministry, 65 samples were collected from veterinarians, market workers and other contacts on 10 February 2025 to assess potential human exposure. These samples were sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) in Pune for testing, and all results were negative for influenza.

H5N1: a persistent threat According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), H5N1 remains a significant threat to animal and human health. Recent outbreaks in 2021, 2023, and 2024 have affected poultry and wild birds across several states, causing substantial economic losses and raising public health concerns due to the virus's zoonotic potential.

H5N1 is highly pathogenic and poses a grave risk to humans, with a case fatality rate exceeding 50%. Although human infections are rare and typically result from direct contact with infected birds, the severity of the illness—ranging from fever and respiratory distress to multi-organ failure—underscores the need for vigilance. While India has not reported significant human cases in recent years, the risk persists due to frequent human-animal interactions in poultry farming and live bird markets.

India's preparedness, response India has bolstered its preparedness for H5N1 through active surveillance and the availability of medical countermeasures, including vaccines and antiviral medications. The ICMR is actively working on developing an indigenous vaccine using mRNA and traditional platforms to strengthen the country's pandemic readiness. Such a vaccine would protect vulnerable populations, reduce morbidity and mortality, and mitigate the socio-economic impacts of potential outbreaks.

Efforts to combat H5N1 include public awareness campaigns and strengthening health infrastructure to ensure a swift and effective response to future outbreaks. The recent measures in Chhindwara reflect India's commitment to containing the virus and safeguarding public health.