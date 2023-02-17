India ranks 47th in OECD's services trade restrictiveness index
In the latest data of the Services Trade Restrictiveness Index(STRI), released by OECD, India stood at 47th position. Despite improving by a single position, India continues to be among the bottom five countries in the index
Reflecting presence of huge market barriers in the country, India stood at 47th position in Services Trade Restrictiveness Index(STRI) conducted by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) for the year 2022. However, there was an improvement from last year's ranking by one position.
