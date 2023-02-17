India ranks 47th in OECD's services trade restrictiveness index

Problem with OECD's STRI rankings

In past few years, India has raised objection to the OECD's STRI rankings due to its structural bias and other loop holes. In 2019, the Union Commerce Ministry had raised objections with the method of finding out STRI by the OECD, reported Indian Express. The Ministry stated that the index at that time showed India to be one of the most restrictive countries for trading, which is not the case post its change in policy in 1991. The ministry also mentioned theoretical and empirical inconsistencies in the OECD methodology and pointed out on the use of arbitrary measures that create a developed country bias in the rankings.