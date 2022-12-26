Indian cuisine has ranked 5th in TasteAtlas' World's Best Cuisine Awards 2022, receiving 4.54 out of five-star ratings. The Bulgaria-based food website rated "garam masala, ghee, malai, butter garlic naan, keema and 460 more" the best-rated food in India.
Indian cuisine has ranked 5th in TasteAtlas' World's Best Cuisine Awards 2022, receiving 4.54 out of five-star ratings. The Bulgaria-based food website rated "garam masala, ghee, malai, butter garlic naan, keema and 460 more" the best-rated food in India.
Italian cuisine topped the list of the world's best cuisines, followed by Greek cuisine (2nd), Spanish cuisine (3rd), and Japanese cuisine (4th), respectively.
Italian cuisine topped the list of the world's best cuisines, followed by Greek cuisine (2nd), Spanish cuisine (3rd), and Japanese cuisine (4th), respectively.
However, among the world's best 'traditional' dishes, only Shahi Paneer from India made it under the top 50 ranking at the 28th spot.
However, among the world's best 'traditional' dishes, only Shahi Paneer from India made it under the top 50 ranking at the 28th spot.
Shahi Paneer from Delhi's Kake Da Hotel received 4.66 stars out of 5 in TasteAtlas world's best dishes. Originating from Mughal's cuisine, shahi paneer is a cheese curry that is prepared with paneer, onions, almond paste, and a rich, spicy tomato-cream sauce. The dish is typically accompanied by Indian breads such as naan, roti, or puri," the food website wrote.
Shahi Paneer from Delhi's Kake Da Hotel received 4.66 stars out of 5 in TasteAtlas world's best dishes. Originating from Mughal's cuisine, shahi paneer is a cheese curry that is prepared with paneer, onions, almond paste, and a rich, spicy tomato-cream sauce. The dish is typically accompanied by Indian breads such as naan, roti, or puri," the food website wrote.
On the other hand, Butter Chicken of Gulati's in New Delhi bagged the 53rd spot with 4.56 ratings. Lucknow Korma by Dastarkhwan stood at 55th rank in the world's best 100 'traditional' dishes. Vindaloo of Venite in Goa bagged 71 spots in the global list, and Hyderabadi Biryani (by ITC Kohenur) emerged at 71 ranks.
On the other hand, Butter Chicken of Gulati's in New Delhi bagged the 53rd spot with 4.56 ratings. Lucknow Korma by Dastarkhwan stood at 55th rank in the world's best 100 'traditional' dishes. Vindaloo of Venite in Goa bagged 71 spots in the global list, and Hyderabadi Biryani (by ITC Kohenur) emerged at 71 ranks.
The top 5 "Best Traditional Dishes" in the world by TasteAtlas' list 2022 are- Kare (Japan), Picanha (Brazil), Ameijoas a Bulhao Pato (Portugal), Tangbao (China), and Guotie (China), respectively.
The top 5 "Best Traditional Dishes" in the world by TasteAtlas' list 2022 are- Kare (Japan), Picanha (Brazil), Ameijoas a Bulhao Pato (Portugal), Tangbao (China), and Guotie (China), respectively.
As per TasteAtlas ranking, the best traditional restaurants to try out Indian cuisines are-Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bangalore), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram), Girimanja's (Mangaluru), Kinara Dhaba Village (Waksai), Annalakshmi (Chennai), Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (Bangalore), etc.
As per TasteAtlas ranking, the best traditional restaurants to try out Indian cuisines are-Shree Thaker Bhojanalay (Mumbai), Karavalli (Bangalore), Bukhara (New Delhi), Dum Pukht (Delhi), Comorin (Gurugram), Girimanja's (Mangaluru), Kinara Dhaba Village (Waksai), Annalakshmi (Chennai), Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (Bangalore), etc.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.