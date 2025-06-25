India ranks among top 100 nations for first time in achieving Sustainable Development Goals

India ranked among the top 100 nations out of 167 countries for its progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), reported the news agency PTI, citing UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network's 10th and latest Sustainable Development Report (SDR) published on Tuesday, 24 June 2025.

According to the agency report, India secured the 99th rank on the SDG Index 2025, with a score of 67, while other nations like China ranked 49th with a 74.4 score, and the United States at 44th rank with a 75.2 point score.

The previous data shows that India ranked as the 109th nation for achieving the Sustainable Development Goals in 2024. Over the years, the nation has improved its ranking in the list.

What are Sustainable Development Goals? The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) are global goals which were imposed by the United Nations in 2015, in order for countries to work towards the idea of saving the planet.

According to the report, the ultimate goal is to leave no one behind in the overall development matrix by 2030. The report also flagged that the SDG progress has stalled at the global level, with only 17 per cent of the 17 targets projected to be achieved by 2030.

“Conflicts, structural vulnerabilities and limited fiscal space impede SDG progress in many parts of the world,” said economist Jeffrey Sachs in the report, cited by the news agency.

Other nation rankings Neighbouring nations like Bhutan ranked at the 74th place with 70.5 points, Nepal at the 85th rank with 68.6 points, Bangladesh at 114th place with 63.9 points, and Pakistan at 140th rank with 57 points, according to the news report.

Others like the Maldives and Sri Lanka ranked 53rd and 93rd in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) achievements report.

European nations like the Nordic countries continue to rank at the top of the SDG Index 2025, with Finland leading the charge at the top, followed by Sweden and Denmark. A total of 19 nations from the top 20 in the ranking list are from Europe, as per the report.

The report comes ahead of the fourth International Conference on Financing for Development (FfD4) in Seville, Spain. The event is set to be hosted between 30 June 2025 and 3 July 2025, according to the news report.