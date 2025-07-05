New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): India has emerged as one of the most equal societies globally, with a Gini Index of 25.5, according to the latest data from the World Bank.

Ranking fourth worldwide in income equality, India now stands just behind the Slovak Republic, Slovenia, and Belarus.

"It reflects how India's economic progress is being shared more evenly across its population. Behind this success is a consistent policy focus on reducing poverty, expanding financial access, and delivering welfare support directly to those who need it most," a release from the Social Welfare said.

The Gini Index, a key measure of income distribution where 0 represents perfect equality and 100 denotes maximum inequality, places India ahead of advanced economies, including China (35.7), the United States (41.8), and all G7 and G20 countries. India's score has improved from 28.8 in 2011, reflecting steady progress in equitable growth.

The country's strong performance in reducing poverty has played a central role in achieving greater equality. The World Bank's Spring 2025 Poverty and Equity Brief reports that 171 million Indians were lifted out of extreme poverty between 2011 and 2023. The poverty rate fell sharply from 16.2 per cent to just 2.3 per cent during this period, based on the USD 2.15 per day global poverty threshold.

The release also highlights upon, government initiatives have underpinned this transformation. Flagship programs like PM Jan Dhan Yojana have expanded financial inclusion, with over 55 crore bank accounts. Aadhaar, India's digital ID system, now covers more than 142 crore individuals, streamlining welfare delivery through Direct Benefit Transfers, which saved ₹3.48 lakh crore by March 2023.