India ranks at THIS position in world's most powerful passport 2024 list
Indian passport ranked 80th in the world's most powerful passport list for 2024, allowing citizens to travel visa-free to 62 countries.
Indian passport ranked 80th spot in the world's most powerful passport list for 2024, with citizens allowed to travel to 62 countries without a visa. The country shares its rank with Uzbekistan, while the neighboring nation Pakistan is positioned at 101 spot.
