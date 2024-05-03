India ranks below Pakistan at 159 among 180 countries in World Press Freedom Index: 'Unofficial state of emergency'
World Press Freedom Index: In its analysis, the Reporters Without Borders claimed that “press freedom is in crisis in ‘the world’s largest democracy’” – that is India, which has been ruled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2014.
India ranked 159 among 180 countries in the latest annual World Press Freedom Index released by Reporters Without Borders (RSF, short for Reporters sans frontières in French), an international non-profit organization. India had ranked 161 in the 2023 list.
