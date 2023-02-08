India has registered 51% increase in milk production in last eight years: Centre
- Due to the implementation of various schemes by the department, Milk Production in the country has increased from 146.31 Million Tonnes in 2014-15 to 221.1, Parshottam Rupala claimed
Parshottam Rupala,Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying on Tuesday told Lok Sabha that India is the highest milk producer in the world contributing twenty-four per cent of global milk production in the year 2021-22.
