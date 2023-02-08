India has registered 51% increase in milk production in last eight years: Centre

"Million Tonnes in 2021-22 i.e. by 6.38 per cent per annum during the last 8 years. The value of the output of milk is more than Rs. 9.32 lakh crore during 2021-22 which is higher than the agriculture produces and even more than the combined value of paddy and wheat. Egg production in the country has increased from 78.48 billion in 2014-15 to 129.53 billion in 2021-22. Egg production in the country is growing at the rate of 8 per cent per annum," Rupala added.