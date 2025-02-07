India raps Bangladesh amid row over Sheikh Hasina’s statement: ’Holding us responsible for internal governance issues’

The Ministry of External Affairs summoned Bangladeshi envoy Mohammed Nurul Islam on Friday evening amid controversy over statements made by Sheikh Hasina. The development came hours after Bangladesh objected to a recent speech by the ousted leader — asking New Delhi to stop her from making "fabricated" comments.

A statement by the Ministry of External Affairs insisted that Sheikh Hasina had made her comments as an individual. It also said that conflating her speech with India's position would not help ties between the two nations. The MEA also reiterated its desire to maintain a “positive, constructive and mutually beneficial relationship with Bangladesh” in the missive.

"It is, however, regrettable that regular statements made by Bangladesh authorities continue to portray India negatively, holding us responsible for internal governance issues. These statements by Bangladesh are in fact responsible for the persistent negativity,” the MEA added.

A statement released by the MEA in response to media queries, quoted spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal as saying, "The Bangladesh Acting High Commissioner to India, Mr. Md. Nural Islam, was summoned by MEA to the South Block today, February 7, 2025, at 5:00 pm."

Amid reports of vandalisation of the memorial and residence of Bangladesh's founding father Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri in a media briefing said that Bangladesh must be fully aware that the responsibility to ensure safety of diplomatic buildings lies on them.

"We would also like to point out that the safety of diplomatic premises is the responsibility of the host government, and I have no doubt that the Bangladesh authorities are fully aware of their responsibilities in this regard," he said.

On Thursday, through a protest note, handed over to the Acting High Commissioner of India in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Foreign Ministry said that it conveyed the deep concern, disappointment and serious reservation of the Government of Bangladesh, as such statements are hurting the sentiments of the people in Bangladesh.

The Bangladesh foreign ministry also emphasized that such activities by her, are considered as a hostile act towards Bangladesh and are not conducive to the efforts at establishing a healthy relationship between the two countries, it added.

The Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs requested the Government of India to immediately take appropriate measures, in the spirit of mutual respect and understanding, to stop her from making such false, fabricated and incendiary statements using social media and other communications while she is in India, the statement said.