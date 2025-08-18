India may choose a tiered path to rare earth self-reliance
Summary
Government is considering a tiered structure for the new rare earth magnet scheme. Here's how that may work.
New Delhi: India may link incentives aimed at spurring rare earth magnet manufacturing to the level of local materials used as the government seeks to counter China’s supply curbs, according to two people aware of the development.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story